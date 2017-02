One Resistance - Inauguration Day 2017 On Inauguration Day, University of Texas Students walk out of classes and join people from all over Texas gathering to protest Donald Trump's politics of fear and hate. This is a call to action to rally for justice and dignity for all. America faces a crisis. Donald Trump's presidency threatens millions. We must rally, protest, organize, and support one another. We must resist. We rally for civil rights, immigrants' rights, reproductive rights, our environment, good jobs, and justice and safety in all of our communities. Video by Jeff Zavala at ZGraphix Productions & Austin Indymedia.

Woman's March on Austin Highlights More than 50,000 people showed up to speak out for woman's rights in Austin! Video by Jeff Zavala, ZGraphix Productions & Austin Indymedia HBO Def Poet Joaquin Zihuatanejo at Woman's March on Austin This amazing open letter from HBO Def Poet Joaquin Zihuatanejo truly inspires and gives hope for the blooming of a movement! More than 50,000 people showed up to speak out for woman's rights in Austin!

Robert Jensen on Media Consumption Crisis University of Texas Professor Robert Jensen will speak on "Media Consumption Crises." Jensen will discuss the relationship of hyper-mediated culture and mass-marketed consumption to social and ecological crises. How do contemporary news and entertainment media shape our understanding of self and society? How does contemporary consumerism affect the larger living world? How should we understand the multiple, cascading crises of our time? Jensen, who teaches in the School of Journalism, is the author of Plain Radical: Living, Loving, and Learning to Leave the Planet Gracefully. Location: Austin Community College, Pinnacle Campus, 10th Floor Conference Room, 7748 Highway 290 West, Austin Filmed and Edited by Jeff Zavala and Grace Alfar Austin Indymedia http://austin.indymedia.org Interview with Robert Jensen on Media Consumption Crisis This interview features Dr. Robert Jensen with an in-depth look at current societal concerns nationally and on the global stage.