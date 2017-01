Robert Jensen on Media Consumption Crisis University of Texas Professor Robert Jensen will speak on “Media Consumption Crises.” Jensen will discuss the relationship of hyper-mediated culture and mass-marketed consumption to social and ecological crises. How do contemporary news and entertainment media shape our understanding of self and society? How does contemporary consumerism affect the larger living world? How should we understand the multiple, cascading crises of our time? Jensen, who teaches in the School of Journalism, is the author of Plain Radical: Living, Loving, and Learning to Leave the Planet Gracefully. Location: Austin Community College, Pinnacle Campus, 10th Floor Conference Room, 7748 Highway 290 West, Austin Filmed and Edited by Jeff Zavala and Grace Alfar Austin Indymedia http://austin.indymedia.org

Interview with Robert Jensen on Media Consumption Crisis This interview features Dr. Robert Jensen with an in-depth look at current societal concerns nationally and on the global stage. University of Texas Professor Robert Jensen speaks on “Media Consumption Crises.” Jensen discusses the relationship of hyper-mediated culture and mass-marketed consumption to social and ecological crises. How do contemporary news and entertainment media shape our understanding of self and society? How does contemporary consumerism affect the larger living world? How should we understand the multiple, cascading crises of our time? Jensen, who teaches in the School of Journalism, is the author of Plain Radical: Living, Loving, and Learning to Leave the Planet Gracefully. Location: Austin Community College, Pinnacle Campus, 10th Floor Conference Room, 7748 Highway 290 West, Austin Filmed and Edited by Jeff Zavala and Grace Alfar Austin Indymedia http://austin.indymedia.org Roy Casagranda on The Origins of the Syrian Crisis Roy Casagranda speaks to the historic realities that have lead to the current situation in Syria and explains the larger political environment created by the world's largest players. To lean more visit: http://theaustinschool.com Video produced by Jeff Zavala Videography / Editing by Grace Alfar